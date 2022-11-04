Walter Presents: ‘The Red Door’ coming to All 4 this month

Are you ready for an Italian take on ‘Ghost’ but with an action-packed twist?

Well you don’t have long to wait as Walter Presents is bringing ‘The Red Door’ to All 4 later this month. The series stars Lino Guanciale, Gabriella Pession and Valentina Romani.

In an industrial building on the outskirts of town, Police Commissioner Cagliostro (Lino Guanciale) is faced with an unimaginable crime scene: an officer lies dead on the floor. To his complete shock, he is staring at his own murder scene as he realises that man is him!

In Walter Presents: ‘The Red Door’ a vision of the future stops Cagliostro from exiting this world. He must stay to find his killer, because it’s the only way to save the life of his wife, Anna (Gabriella Pession). With the help of Vanessa (Valentina Romani), a seventeen-year-old who discovers she is a clairvoyant, Cagliostro embarks on his unusual investigation searching for his murders as he is held between life and death. As his suspicion grows, can he sort his friends from his enemies before his premonition comes true and remedy the mistakes he made whilst alive?

‘The Red Door’ was nominated for the Best TV Series award at the Golden Globes, Italy. It was created by Giampiero Rigosi and Carlo Lucarelli.

Walter Presents: ‘The Red Door’ will be available as a boxset on All 4 from 25th November 2022.

Starring: Lino Guanciale, Gabriella Pession, Valentina Romani