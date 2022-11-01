Connect with us

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

TV

‘Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything’: watch the trailer for Sheridan Smith’s new series

The series will premiere in December.

Published

‘Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything’, starring Sheridan Smith, is coming to Sky Comedy and NOW from 7th December 2022 – and you can watch the trailer now!

Rosie Molloy (Sheridan Smith) is addicted to everything. Smoking, alcohol, Terry’s Chocolate Oranges, Xanax, Adderall, caffeine… the list goes on. After an embarrassing incident at her brother Joey’s wedding, she wakes up in hospital and decides to change her life by ‘giving up everything’.

But as Rosie juggles her father’s ill health and the possibility of losing her job, she has the dawning realisation that her addictions are destroying everything – her friendships, her family and her work life. Harder still is the realisation that perhaps it isn’t the addictions that are the problem. If Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie?

The series is produced by Hartswood Films for Sky Studios. It is written by Susan Nickson, directed by David Sant and produced by Sarah Fraser.

The executive producers are Elaine Cameron for Hartswood Films and Jon Mountague for Sky Studios.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

