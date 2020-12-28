Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Sheridan Smith to host BBC One’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ – watch the trailer

The actress hosts the new dog grooming show.

Published

Pooch Perfect
Credit: BBC/Beyond Productions

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith is hosting BBC One’s new entertainment competition series ‘Pooch Perfect’.

Along with her fluffy co-host Stanley, Smith will go on a mission to find the nation’s Top Dog Groomer.

The series will feature sixteen professional dog groomers from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they compete to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Groomer. 

‘Pooch Perfect’ takes place over eight weeks and is broken down into 4 heats, 2 quarter finals, 1 semi-final and the final.

Each week, the groomers will reveal their creations on The Dogwalk, where the judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.

From scruffy to fluffy and from ruff to regal, audiences across the country will be barking mad for this brand new show.

Pooch Perfect starts on Thursday 7th January at 8pm on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue

Music

10 Kylie Minogue songs that should have been singles

We pick 10 songs from the Pop Princess' catalogue that should have been singles.

3 days ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Entertainment Focus’ Top 10 Country albums of 2020

Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Sam Hunt are among our picks.

5 days ago
Doctor Who Christmas Doctor Who Christmas

TV

The seven ‘Doctor Who’ stories to enjoy at Christmas

Which adventures go nicely with a mince pie and a glass of port?

7 days ago
Matteo Gravante Matteo Gravante

Music

Matteo Gravante releases new single ‘Hold You Close’

The Italian singer-songwriter has released his debut single.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you