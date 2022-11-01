‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 7 songs and dances revealed

Wasn’t last week’s Halloween Week on ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ brilliant? It’s always one of the best weeks of the series and this year was no exception.

On Sunday night, ‘EastEnders’ star James Bye hung up his dancing shoes after losing the dance-off to Fleur East. Do you think that was the right choice?

This weekend the remaining 10 couples will dance again to secure their place in the competition. We say it every year, but the standard is so high we really have no idea who is going to make it all the way to the final.

Find out what each of the couples is dancing to this weekend and what style of dance they’ll be doing…

Ellie & Nikita: Charleston to ‘Too Darn Hot’ by Kiss Me Kate

Ellie & Johannes: Rumba to ‘Alone’ by Heart

Fleur & Vito: Waltz to ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’ by Elton John

Helen & Gorka: Jive to ‘Tightrope’ by Janelle Monáe

Kym & Graziano: Argentine Tango to ‘Assassin’s Tango’ by John Powell

Molly & Carlos: Foxtrot to ‘You Make Me Happy’ by My Sun and Stars

Hamza & Jowita: Cha Cha Cha to ‘I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)’ by Four Tops

Tony & Katya: Salsa to ‘I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)’ by Pitbull

Tyler & Dianne: Viennese Waltz to ‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long’ by Seal

Will & Nancy: Quickstep to ‘Soda Pop’ by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé

Who do you think is going to top the leaderboard this weekend? And who do you think might find themselves in the bottom two?

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues Saturday on BBC One at 7pm.