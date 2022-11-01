Connect with us

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 7 songs and dances revealed

Find out who’s dancing what this weekend.

Carlos and Molly
Credit: BBC

Wasn’t last week’s Halloween Week on ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ brilliant? It’s always one of the best weeks of the series and this year was no exception.

On Sunday night, ‘EastEnders’ star James Bye hung up his dancing shoes after losing the dance-off to Fleur East. Do you think that was the right choice?

This weekend the remaining 10 couples will dance again to secure their place in the competition. We say it every year, but the standard is so high we really have no idea who is going to make it all the way to the final.

Find out what each of the couples is dancing to this weekend and what style of dance they’ll be doing…

  • Ellie & Nikita: Charleston to ‘Too Darn Hot’ by Kiss Me Kate
  • Ellie & Johannes: Rumba to ‘Alone’ by Heart
  • Fleur & Vito: Waltz to ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’ by Elton John
  • Helen & Gorka: Jive to ‘Tightrope’ by Janelle Monáe
  • Kym & Graziano: Argentine Tango to ‘Assassin’s Tango’ by John Powell
  • Molly & Carlos: Foxtrot to ‘You Make Me Happy’ by My Sun and Stars
  • Hamza & Jowita: Cha Cha Cha to ‘I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)’ by Four Tops
  • Tony & Katya: Salsa to ‘I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)’ by Pitbull
  • Tyler & Dianne: Viennese Waltz to ‘I’ve Been Loving You Too Long’ by Seal
  • Will & Nancy: Quickstep to ‘Soda Pop’ by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé

Who do you think is going to top the leaderboard this weekend? And who do you think might find themselves in the bottom two?

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues Saturday on BBC One at 7pm.

