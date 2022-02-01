‘No Return’ begins on ITV next week – preview the first episode

‘No Return’, ITV’s new four-part drama starring Sheridan Smith and Michael Jibson (‘Quiz’), begins on Monday 7th February 2022.

Completing the cast are Siân Brooke (‘Stephen’, ‘Good Omens’, ‘Sherlock’) who plays Kathy’s sister Megan, David Mumeni (‘Sliced’, ‘Dead Pixel’s) who plays Megan’s husband Steve, Philip Arditti (‘House of Saddam’, ‘Black Earth Rising’) as Noah’s legal representative Rico Karvalci, Murat Seven (‘SOKO Stuttgart’) as hotel worker Ismail, and Rufus Hound (‘Trollied’) who plays Private Investigator Al Milner.

‘No Return’ is written by RTS award winning screenwriter, Danny Brocklehurst (‘Brassic’, Harlan Coben’s ‘The Stranger’, ‘Come Home’) and produced by Red Production Company (‘It’s A Sin’, ‘Stay Close’).

The synopsis for Episode 1 is:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For Kathy, Martin and their two teenagers, Noah and Jess, the annual holiday is something that the Powell family look forward to all year round. They’re joined by Kathy’s more affluent sister, Megan, her workaholic husband, Steve, and their son, Fred. It’s an opportunity for them all to switch off, relax and spend quality time together as a family, and an all-inclusive holiday in Turkey is just what the doctor ordered…

But when Martin watches Noah head off to a beach party, little does he know it’s the last moment they’ll share before all their lives are turned completely upside down. The next time Kathy and Martin see their son, he’s being dragged away in handcuffs accused of a serious crime that he denies committing.

16-year-old Noah is supposed to be sitting exams and spending the summer having fun before college, but instead he faces years in a Turkish prison, thousands of miles from home.

‘No Return’ begins at 9pm Monday 7th February 2022 on ITV with new episodes airing weekly. All four episodes will be available immediately on ITV Hub and BritBox after the first episode has aired.

Preview the first episode with our gallery below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.