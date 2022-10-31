Gabrielle announces additional dates to her ’30 Years of Dreaming’ tour

Gabrielle today announces extra dates due to demand for her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023. The tour will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit #1 single ‘Dreams’ and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include ‘Rise’, ‘Out Of Reach’ and ‘Sunshine’.



Gabrielle says, “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dreams’ is just amazing. I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

Credit: SJM Promotions