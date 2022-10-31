Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Gabrielle announces additional dates to her ’30 Years of Dreaming’ tour

New tour dates for this celebratory tour that is selling fast!

Published

Gabrielle
Credit: BMG

Gabrielle today announces extra dates due to demand for her 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023. The tour will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her era-defining smash hit #1 single ‘Dreams’ and perform highlights from her catalogue of hits, which also include ‘Rise’, ‘Out Of Reach’ and ‘Sunshine’.
 
Gabrielle says, “Going on tour to celebrate 30 years of ‘Dreams’ is just amazing. I can’t wait to party with everyone and celebrate the record that launched my career three decades ago! Time sure does fly when you are having fun.”

Gabrielle
Credit: SJM Promotions


 
Tickets the extra dates of 30 Years of Dreaming Tour 2023 go on general sale from 10am next Friday, 4th November with all other dates on sale now. Tickets are available from www.gigsandtours.comwww.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gabrielle.co.uk. The dates are:
 
 
EXTRA DATES ADDED DUE TO DEMAND
OCTOBER 2023
28th – Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls
NOVEMBER 2023
5th – Ipswich Regent Theatre
7th – Carlisle Sands Centre
10th – Sheffield City Hall
11th – Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
12th – Blackpool Opera House
 
OCTOBER 2023
6th – Guildford, G Live
7th – Plymouth, Pavilions
9th – Oxford, New Theatre
10th – Norwich, UEA
12th – Hull, City Hall
13th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
14th – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
16th – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
17th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
19th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
20th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
21st – York, Barbican
23rd – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
24th – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
26th – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall
30th – Brighton, Dome
31st – London, Royal Albert Hall
 
NOVEMBER 2023
1st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Matt Jordan Matt Jordan

EF Country

Matt Jordan – ‘The Gamble’ review

Heartland fire perfect for fans of artists like Kip Moore & Springsteen.

4 days ago
Blue Blue

Music

Blue – ‘Heart & Soul’ album review

The boyband are back on form with their best album in years.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: Arctic Circle Walter Presents: Arctic Circle

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Arctic Circle’ preview – the main premise works nicely

This show could develop into something substantial and watchable.

7 days ago
TJ Walker TJ Walker

EF Country

TJ Walker – ‘Halfway to Somewhere’ review

Inventive lyrics and Blues / Rock vibes make this a strong album.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you