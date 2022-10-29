Connect with us

Manuel Turizo

Music

Manuel Turizo teams up with Maria Becerra for new single ‘Éxtasis’

The new single is out now and you can watch the video right here.

Published

Latin music star Manuel Turizo has enlisted the help of Maria Becerra for his new single ‘Éxtasis’.

The romantic song is part of Turizo’s third album ‘2000’. It’s the follow-up to ‘La Bachata’, which has had more than 181 million views on YouTube to date.

“I feel very happy to see what I am achieving with my music, this is a very beautiful theme full of love like everything I do for my fans, and I hope to continue surprising them with more songs and more of what I love to do, which is music,” Turizo said.

‘Éxtasis’ was composed by Turizo with Maria Becerra, Julian Turizo, Miguel Andrés Martinez and Juan Diego Medina, under the production of Slow and La Industria Inc. 

The song tells a love story between two people who do not want to stop feeling that “fascination” they have with other when they are together. The track has an urban melody with a touch of Latin hip-hop.

The video was directed by FilmByDave and produced by Maricel Zambrano and production company Wildhouse Pictures. It shows the beautiful story of a couple who fall in love as children and viewers see their love grow through the years.

Watch the video at the top of this article.

