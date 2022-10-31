Connect with us

PlayStation Plus games for November 2022 announced

Including Nioh 2.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

The free PlayStation Plus games for November have been announced with another three brillant PS4 and PS5 games for PS Plus subscribers to add to their collections. Our pick of the bunch last month was Hot Wheels Unleashed for PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection will be available on the 1st November. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Nioh 2 Remastered / Nioh 2 (PS5/PS4), Heavenly Bodies (PS5/PS4) and LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 1st November, 2022

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5)
  • Injustice 2 (PS4)
  • Superhot (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 1st November, 2022:

  • Nioh 2 Remastered / Nioh 2 (PS5/PS4)
  • Heavenly Bodies (PS5/PS4)
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for December 2022 towards the end of November. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for November as well as your wishes for November via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

