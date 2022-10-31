Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Xbox Games with Gold for November 2022 announced

Including Dead End Job.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for October featured two more free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in October was Windbound.

The next batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 have been announced with two new titles available. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S subscribers can download copies of Praetorians – HD Remaster all month. From 16th November – 15th December, Dead End Job will also be available.

Don’t forget, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for December 2022 towards the end of November. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Matt Jordan Matt Jordan

EF Country

Matt Jordan – ‘The Gamble’ review

Heartland fire perfect for fans of artists like Kip Moore & Springsteen.

4 days ago
Blue Blue

Music

Blue – ‘Heart & Soul’ album review

The boyband are back on form with their best album in years.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: Arctic Circle Walter Presents: Arctic Circle

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Arctic Circle’ preview – the main premise works nicely

This show could develop into something substantial and watchable.

7 days ago
TJ Walker TJ Walker

EF Country

TJ Walker – ‘Halfway to Somewhere’ review

Inventive lyrics and Blues / Rock vibes make this a strong album.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you