Xbox Games with Gold for November 2022 announced

Xbox Games with Gold for October featured two more free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The next batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 have been announced with two new titles available. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S subscribers can download copies of Praetorians – HD Remaster all month. From 16th November – 15th December, Dead End Job will also be available.

Don’t forget, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

