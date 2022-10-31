Connect with us

Scorn Praised As This Halloween’s Most Grotesque Game

The perfect compliment for such a scary game.

Published

Scorn
Credit: Kepler Entertainment

Scorn invites players into a macabre hellscape. Left with no assistance, players must learn to deal with the horrors that call this dilapidated world their home by using their arsenal of biomechanical weapons to scrape through unscathed. Tasked with navigating a desolate and interconnected bio-labyrinth, the only way for players to make it through is by learning the rules of this nightmarish place and manipulating the cruel machinery left there. By piecing together these secrets and using the organic tools available to you, surviving this world may just be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different question.

Sounds perfect for Halloween right? Well if you think so then you’re not alone. A recent accolades trailer (you can watch it below) highlights some strong opinions from the games press/reviewers.

Comments include “Only for very strong stomachs”, “Nauseating, gloomy, scary”, and “this game will haunt you well after having turned off your console”

Scorn is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GoG) and through Xbox Game Pass. To purchase, visit https://scorn-game.com/

