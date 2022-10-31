Connect with us

Alfie Boe announces UK tour dates for 2023 including VIP packages

Huge new 2023 for one of the most iconic vocalists of our modern times.

Published

Alfie Boe
Credit: SJM Promotions

Alfie Boe has announced a nationwide UK tour for autumn 2023 including a date at the London Palladium.
 
Alfie Boe has conquered the world’s most prestigious opera stages and has entertained fans around the globe.  From leading the cast of Les Misérables – which received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ and three sold-out solo UK tours, Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

Alfie Boe
Credit: SJM Promotions



 Boe’s career exploded in 2002 when stage and film director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of ‘La Bohème’. Alfie’s powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival on the international scene.
 
Having conquered the world’s most prestigious opera stages, Alfie led the cast of Les Misérables in the role of Jean Valjean in the West End and played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.
 
Alfie is a platinum, multi-million-selling recording artist, with four top ten solo albums, three number one albums as part of ‘Ball & Boe’ alongside Michael Ball – the last one being 2020’s ‘Together At Christmas’ which was followed by a sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour in December 2021 and a Summer Festival tour in 2022. The duo have just released their latest, current album ‘Together In Vegas.

 
This year Alfie appeared on The BBC Series ‘Freeze The Fear’ with Wim Hoff and made a very special guest appearance on Love Island. He debuted ‘Showstoppers’ – his first headline performance show in Las Vegas, where he’s also just announced his next show on April 8th 2023. He played a sold-out headline show at The Royal Albert Hall this month and he’ll be headlining 3 shows in Tokyo in February 2023. Alfie is currently in the studio writing and recording new music…watch this space.
 
Tickets for Alfie Boe go on sale Friday 4th November at 10am via Alfie-boe.com / www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

VIP packages are also available at sjm-vip.com
 
Wed 13 Sep 2023    Leicester De Montfort Hall
Fri 15 Sep 2023       Bath Forum
Sat 16 Sep 2023      Plymouth Pavilions
Mon 18 Sep 2023    Brighton Dome
Tue 19 Sep 2023     Southampton O2 Guildhall
Wed 20 Sep 2023    Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 22 Sep 2023       Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
Sat 23 Sep 2023      Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
Mon 25 Sep 2023    London Palladium
Wed 27 Sep 2023    Sheffield City Hall
Fri 29 Sep 2023       Newcastle O2 City Hall
Sat 30 Sep 2023      Harrogate Convention Centre
Mon 02 Oct 2023    Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Tue 03 Oct 2023     Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Thu 05 Oct 2023     Edinburgh Usher Hall
Fri 06 Oct 2023       Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sun 08 Oct 2023      Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Tue 10 Oct 2023     Cardiff St David’s Hall
Wed 11 Oct 2023    Oxford New Theatre
Fri 13 Oct 2023       Blackpool Opera House
Sat 14 Oct 2023       Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mon 16 Oct 2023    Belfast Waterfront Hall www.ticketmaster.ie
Tue 17 Oct 2023     Dublin National Concert Hall www.nch.ie

