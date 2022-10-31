Alfie Boe announces UK tour dates for 2023 including VIP packages

Alfie Boe has announced a nationwide UK tour for autumn 2023 including a date at the London Palladium.



Alfie Boe has conquered the world’s most prestigious opera stages and has entertained fans around the globe. From leading the cast of Les Misérables – which received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’ and three sold-out solo UK tours, Boe has always strived to bring great music to different audiences.

Credit: SJM Promotions





Boe’s career exploded in 2002 when stage and film director Baz Luhrmann cast him in a lead role in the acclaimed Broadway revival of ‘La Bohème’. Alfie’s powerhouse performance brought him a Tony award and marked his arrival on the international scene.



Having conquered the world’s most prestigious opera stages, Alfie led the cast of Les Misérables in the role of Jean Valjean in the West End and played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway.



Alfie is a platinum, multi-million-selling recording artist, with four top ten solo albums, three number one albums as part of ‘Ball & Boe’ alongside Michael Ball – the last one being 2020’s ‘Together At Christmas’ which was followed by a sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour in December 2021 and a Summer Festival tour in 2022. The duo have just released their latest, current album ‘Together In Vegas.





This year Alfie appeared on The BBC Series ‘Freeze The Fear’ with Wim Hoff and made a very special guest appearance on Love Island. He debuted ‘Showstoppers’ – his first headline performance show in Las Vegas, where he’s also just announced his next show on April 8th 2023. He played a sold-out headline show at The Royal Albert Hall this month and he’ll be headlining 3 shows in Tokyo in February 2023. Alfie is currently in the studio writing and recording new music…watch this space.



Tickets for Alfie Boe go on sale Friday 4th November at 10am via Alfie-boe.com / www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

VIP packages are also available at sjm-vip.com.



Wed 13 Sep 2023 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Fri 15 Sep 2023 Bath Forum

Sat 16 Sep 2023 Plymouth Pavilions

Mon 18 Sep 2023 Brighton Dome

Tue 19 Sep 2023 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Wed 20 Sep 2023 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 22 Sep 2023 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sat 23 Sep 2023 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Mon 25 Sep 2023 London Palladium

Wed 27 Sep 2023 Sheffield City Hall

Fri 29 Sep 2023 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sat 30 Sep 2023 Harrogate Convention Centre

Mon 02 Oct 2023 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tue 03 Oct 2023 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thu 05 Oct 2023 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fri 06 Oct 2023 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 08 Oct 2023 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tue 10 Oct 2023 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Wed 11 Oct 2023 Oxford New Theatre

Fri 13 Oct 2023 Blackpool Opera House

Sat 14 Oct 2023 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mon 16 Oct 2023 Belfast Waterfront Hall www.ticketmaster.ie

Tue 17 Oct 2023 Dublin National Concert Hall www.nch.ie