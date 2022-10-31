Take That to headline BST Hyde Park in July 2023

Take That have been confirmed as a headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The band – Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – will reunite on Saturday 1st July.

With 12 UK number 1 singles and 8 UK number 1 albums, Take That are a global British success story, debuting in 1989, selling over 45 million records and scoring Number 1s right up to their last album ‘Odyssey’ in 2018.

Their classic songs include ‘Everything Changes’, ‘It Only Takes A Minute’ and ‘Relight My Fire’, ‘Back For Good’, ‘Never Forget’, ‘Shine‘ and ‘These Days’.

Take That say: “We’re so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years. We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can’t wait to see everyone in July.”

Take That will be joined by The Script and Sugababes, who will perform before they take to the stage.

Take That joins previously announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, P!nk and BLACKPINK on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.

Tickets will go on general sale on Thursday 3rd November at www.bst-hydepark.com