‘All Things Orchestral’ to open BST Hyde Park in June

The opening night of 2023’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park will host a new classic music live experience ‘All Things Orchestral’ on Friday 23rd June.

Presented by Myleene Klass, the event will feature Alfie Boe and the world famous Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, conducted by Michael England.

Using BST Hyde Park’s famous Great Oak Stage, which has hosted the world’s biggest music legends since 2013, fans will be taken on a summer night’s journey through classical music, both traditional and modern.

With music education declining in schools, orchestra and arts organisations’ funding cut, BBC orchestras and the BBC Singers facing cuts or elimination and attendance of classical performances in decline, ‘All Things Orchestral’ is here to turn the tables and bring classical music back for all – with affordable ticket prices and the world class live experience that has made BST Hyde Park a favourite fixture in London’s summer event calendar. One of the world’s biggest music festivals will be celebrating classical music and launching All Things Orchestral as an event that can tour the UK.

True to the accessible ethos of ‘All Things Orchestral’, general admission ticket prices will be available from £11.45 (inclusive of fees).

Host Myleene Klass will guide the audience through the history and stories behind the repertoire, how they relate to contemporary music and more. The London Royal Park will welcome 10s of 1000s of fans to bask in the glory and fun of the music and the beautiful surroundings where the likes of The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Carole King, Barbara Streisand, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and many more have entertained before them.

Klass says, “I’m beyond excited to be a part of making history as I host the first ever Classical BST at Hyde park. With a programme of classical and movie music that all ages know and love, helping to bring a concert like this into the heart of London is an honour.”

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents, says, “We are thrilled to be presenting this amazing Classical concert as part of BST Hyde Park. Classical and orchestral music is for everyone, and can be a lot of fun. Somewhere along the way, however, classical music concerts have become a hushed and staid experience. When the repertoire was written, audiences would spontaneously cheer and clap and enjoy just like any other live music today. By bringing All Things Orchestral to BST Hyde Park, we will unlock that passion, accessibility and hopefully a love of classical performance for a new generation. And once again show everyone that it is music to be enjoyed just like any other.”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “We look forward to welcoming fans of all generations through our presentation of this wonderful music, with the world class Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at BST Hyde Park. All Things Orchestral is the perfect way for us to kick off this year’s festival.”

All Things Orchestral joins the incredible 2023 American Express presents BST Hyde Park line up already announced: P!NK (24th + 25th June), Guns N’ Roses (30th June), Take That (1st July), BLACKPINK (2nd July), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6th + 8th July), Billy Joel (7th July) and Lana Del Rey (9th July), making this another stellar year for the hugely popular London festival.

American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am, Friday 12 May

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday 16th May from www.bst-hydepark.com.