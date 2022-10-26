Connect with us

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Film

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’: trailer and poster debut for next instalment

Jonathan Majors joins the franchise for its next instalment.

Published

A new trailer has arrived for Marvel Studios’ ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’, the latest instalment in the popular Marvel franchise.

The epic sci-fi superhero adventure will hit the big screen on 17th February 2023 and it will officially kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are all back to reprise their roles with new cast member Jonathan Majors joining as Kang.

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film with Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard producing.

Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and see the new poster below:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Credit: Marvel

 

