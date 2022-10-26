Connect with us

Film

‘Plane’ starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter heading to cinemas in January 2023

The action movie is the perfect way to kick off the New Year.

Published

Action movie ‘Plane’ from director Jean-François Richet, is coming to cinemas from 27th January 2023.

Featuring a screenplay by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis, from a story by Charles Cumming, the film stars Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes and Tony Goldwyn.

In the white-knuckle action movie ‘Plane’, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.

When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below:

Plane
Credit: Lionsgate

