‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry’ coming to cinemas in April 2023

‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry’ will be released in UK and Irish cinemas from 28th April 2023 via Entertainment One.

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by award-winning author Rachel Joyce, who also wrote the screenplay, the film is directed by BAFTA winner Hettie Macdonald (‘Howards End’, ‘Normal People’).

Jim Broadbent stars as Harold and Penelope Wilton as his wife Maureen.

‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry’ tells the story of a man who leaves his seaside town in South Devon to deliver a message to an old friend. Harold Fry was never meant to be a hero. He’s an unremarkable man who has failed at all the important things: being a husband, a father and a friend. Now, well into his 60s, he is content to fade quietly into the background of life.

But when Harold learns his friend Queenie is dying, he is moved to act. He leaves home, walking to the post box to send her a letter, until he realises a letter is not enough. In that moment Harold decides to keep walking, all the way to her hospice, some 500 miles away in Berwick-upon-Tweed: as long as he walks, Queenie must live. Surprising himself as much as his wife Maureen, Harold embarks on a walk of hope, determined to travel the length of England to save his friend.

The book was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize, won the UK National Book Award for the New Writer of the Year and was the UK’s bestselling book from a new novelist in 2021. It has sold over 6 million copies worldwide.