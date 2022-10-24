Sir Cliff Richard announces ‘The Blue Sapphire Tour’ to celebrate his 65th anniversary

Sir Cliff Richard will mark 65 years in music next year with his ‘The Blue Sapphire Tour’.

The tour will see him performing four nights at London’s Eventim Apollo, alongside dates in Blackpool and Glasgow.

In 65 years, Sir Cliff has become a British Icon and national treasure. He’s enjoyed successful films, musicals, television shows and most notably his music career.

He’s amassed several gold and platinum records, sold over 250 million records worldwide, had 14 number-one singles, a colossal 96 Top 20 hits, 7 number-one albums and a string of Brit and Ivor Novello awards.

Sir Cliff is one of the top-selling singles artists of all-time and he holds the official chart record for becoming the first artist to ever achieve a Top 5 album in eight consecutive decades.

Fans can expect Sir Cliff to perform a selection from his huge catalogue of hits during the new shows.

The tour dates for 2023 are:

Tuesday 7th November London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

Wednesday 8th November London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

Friday 10th November London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

Saturday 11th November London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

Tuesday 14th November Blackpool, U.K. The Blackpool Opera House

Friday 17th November Glasgow, U.K. SEC Armadillo

Tickets go on general sale Friday 28th October at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk