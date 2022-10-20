Def Leppard & Motley Crue announce ‘World Tour’ UK shows for 2023

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’!



Produced by Live Nation, the world tour kicks off on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City. Both bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across the globe with stops throughout Latin America before heading to Europe in May 2023 – which includes a stop at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – then wrapping up in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park on July 6th, 2023. Stay tuned for additional 2023 shows to be announced soon.



“After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US & Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.



“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We’re coming for you next and can’t wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

Credit: Live Nation





TICKETS: Check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings, on sale times vary. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com & defleppard.com.



UK/IRELAND TOUR DATES:

Mon, May 22, 2023 – Sheffield, UK – Bramall Lane

Sat, Jul 1, 2023 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sun, Jul 2, 2023 – Lytham, UK – Lytham Festival *

Tue, Jul 4, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Thu, Jul 6, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

*Festival Date