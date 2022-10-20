Connect with us

Bryan Adams

Music

Watch: Bryan Adams teams up with John Cleese for ‘Kick Ass’ video

A deluxe version of his latest album is coming.

Published

Bryan Adams has enlisted British actor John Cleese for his new music video ‘Kick Ass’, taken from his new studio album ‘So Happy It Hurts’.

Directed by Adams, the video features an opening monologue by legendary British actor/comedian John Cleese.

The video arrives ahead of the 28th October release of the Super Deluxe version of ‘So Happy It Hurts’, a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits.

Earlier this year Melanie C joined Adams to record a new video for their re-recorded version of the classic duet ‘When You’re Gone’ which features on the ‘Classic’ album.

The new collection follows a number of other releases from the Canadian superstar this year:

  • Classic (Parts 1&2) – A 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching. 
  • Pretty Woman – The Musical featuring 16 songs
  • So Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songs 

So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe)’ 2CD Tracklisting

Disc 1
1. So Happy It Hurts
2. Never Gonna Rain
3. You Lift Me Up
4. I’ve Been Looking For You
5. Always Have, Always Will
6. On The Road
7. Kick Ass
8. I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You
9. Let’s Do This
10. Just Like Me, Just Like You
11. Just About Gone
12. These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life
 
Disc 2
1. Summer of ‘69
2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
3. Run To You 
4. Heaven
5. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
6. Cuts Like A Knife
7. Please Forgive Me
8. Straight From The Heart 
9. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)
10. Here I Am
11. Back To You
12. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

Classic’ 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting  
1. Summer of ‘69
2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You 
3. Run To You 
4. Heaven
5. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
6. Cuts Like A Knife
7. Please Forgive Me
8. Straight From The Heart 
9. Hidin From Love 
10. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)
11. Here I Am
12. When You Love Someone 
13. Back To You
14. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

