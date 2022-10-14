￼Introducing ‘The Film Vault’ – a brand new range of classic films on limited edition 4K

‘The Film Vault’ is launching this December, with a brand-new collector’s range featuring classic titles across the Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal Pictures catalogues. ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Goodfellas’, ‘Scarface’, and ‘1917’ are being re-released with four highly-collectable and beautifully packaged editions on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

With striking, newly-commissioned artwork based around a key scene from each of the films, and unique packaging, these limited edition 4K releases are sure to be a must-have for any serious film collector’s shelves. Each title will build towards a numbered Film Vault collection, comprising some of the greatest titles in cinema.

The four titles are on 4K UHD for ultimate home cinema picture and sound, and packaged in an acetate slip-cover detailing the title’s numbered entry in the collection. They feature newly commissioned key art from Vice Press by renowned artists Matt Ferguson and Florey, printed on a rigid clamshell outer case with a magnetic clasp, that contains a digipak housing a 4K Ultra HD and a Blu-ray copy of the film, a branded envelope, deluxe artcards, and in some cases a reproduction ‘in world artefact’ from the film.

Completing each set is a new premium collectable – a beautifully etched and individually numbered crystal display plaque, bearing each film’s title treatment and motif.

Credit: Warner Bros Discovery / UPHE

BLADE RUNNER (1982)

Ridley Scott’s visually spectacular action-packed and powerfully prophetic sci-fi classic. Harrison Ford stars as 21st-century detective Rick Deckard, hunting for fugitive, murderous replicants – and is drawn to a mystery woman (Sean Young) whose secrets may undermine his soul.

Contained in the set:

– Premium collectible – individually numbered crystal display plaque

– Branded envelope containing large format art cards featuring concept drawings, behind the scenes imagery, film

trivia and original theatrical poster artwork

– CD sized digipack + slipcover housing a 4K Ultra HD and a Blu-ray copy of the film

– In world artefact – A3 Spinner vehicle blueprint

GOODFELLAS (1990)

Martin Scorsese’s unforgettable film explores the criminal life like no other movie, following the rise and fall of a trio of gangsters – played by Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta – it’s an electrifying, fact-inspired tale of living – and dying.

Contained in the set:

– Premium collectible – individually numbered crystal display plaque

– Branded envelope containing large format art cards featuring film stills and behind the scenes imagery

– CD sized digipack + slipcover housing a 4K Ultra HD and a Blu-ray copy of the film

– A3 film poster

SCARFACE (1983)

A gangster classic and a cultural phenomenon, brilliantly directed by Brian De Palma, starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana, a man who came in search of the American Dream, and found it on the sun-washed avenues of Miami… wealth, power and passion beyond his wildest dreams.

Contained in the set:

– Premium collectible – individually numbered crystal display plaque

– Branded envelope containing large format art cards featuring film stills and behind the scenes imagery

– CD sized digipack + slipcover housing a 4K Ultra HD and a Blu-ray copy of the film

– Headshot art cards featuring publicity images of the key cast

– In world artefact – Tony Montana’s Green Card

1917 (2020)

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes brings his singular vision to his World War I epic, with two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) given a seemingly impossible mission to cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers.

Contained in the set:

– Premium collectible – individually numbered crystal display plaque

– Branded envelope containing large format art cards featuring film stills and behind the scenes imagery

– CD sized digipack + slipcover housing a 4K Ultra HD and a Blu-ray copy of the film

– Character cards featuring key cast and quotes from the film

– In world artefact – Schofield’s 2 family photographs in tobacco tin envelope