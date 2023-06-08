3 films you didn’t realise were remakes

While many films released on the big screen are original ideas and new stories being told, there are some that are not. There have been many instances whereby audiences are told that a remake of a previous version is being made and released. However, there have been some occasions whereby they have not.

It is not all too uncommon, in truth. Older stories can be a great way for filmmakers to recreate and provide audiences with something different. They may have been forgotten, while the present day may be a better time for the stories of the past to be retold.

We have identified three movies – across different time periods – to highlight just how unclear it can be that a remake has been made, with each likely to shock you that they are not an original story.

Ocean’s 11

‘Ocean’s 11‘ is a classic heist movie that stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. The film follows Danny Ocean, a criminal mastermind who plans an elaborate robbery of three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. While the movie is considered a modern-day classic, it’s a remake of the 1960 film of the same name. The original film starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. The 2001 remake brings the story to modern times and features a more diverse cast. Suppose there were ever to be a remake in the future. In that case, it might include the use of online casinos, as these have become even bigger than ever with the availability of bonus casino offers that can be used to attract new players.

Scarface

‘Scarface’ is arguably one of the most iconic gangster movies of all time. The 1983 film tells the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who rises to power in the Miami drug trade. However, many people don’t know that Scarface is a remake of a 1932 film of the same name. The original movie was directed by Howard Hawks and starred Paul Muni as Tony Camonte. While the original was a hit at the box office, the 1983 version became a cultural sensation and cemented Al Pacino’s place among Hollywood’s greatest actors.

A Star is Born

The most recent iteration of ‘A Star is Born‘ took the world by storm, earning more than $436 million at the box office. The film tells the story of a fading rock star who falls in love with an up-and-coming singer. While Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper brought new life to the story, the film has actually been remade several times. The original film was released in 1937 and starred Janet Gaynor and Fredric March. It was then remade in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

Remakes Can Be Exceptional

Hollywood has a long history of remaking classic films, but sometimes it’s easy to forget that our modern-day favourites are retelling old stories. Whether it’s ‘Ocean’s 11’, ‘Scarface’, or ‘A Star is Born’, each movie brings something new to the story, and the remakes have all become classics in their own right.