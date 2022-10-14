‘Three Day Millionaire’: watch the trailer for the upcoming Grimsby-based heist film

The trailer and a poster have been released for upcoming heist film ‘Three Day Millionaire’.

Directed by Jack Spring (‘Destination: Dewsbury’), the film stars Colm Meaney (‘Con Air’, ‘Star Trek’), Jonas Armstrong (‘Robin Hood’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’), Robbie Gee (‘Snatch’, ‘Small Axe’) and James Burrows (‘Fighting with My Family’, ‘This is England’).

You’ve seen Ocean’s 11, now get ready for Grimsby’s 4. After weeks at sea working for Grimsby’s last remaining trawler, three friends return home to have the ultimate three-day-long celebration. However, when they discover the company owner hasn’t been paying the workers and plans to shut the company’s doors forever, they realize they must save their company, save their friends, and most importantly, save their way of life. With the help of an unexpected confidant, the three lads attempt to carry out the greatest heist Grimsby has ever seen – what could possibly go wrong?

‘Three Day Millionaire’ is written by Paul Stephenson and produced by Giles Alderson (‘Wolves of War’), Lucinda Rhodes Thakar (‘Confession’) and Jack Spring.

Credit: Signature Entertainment

‘Three Day Millionaire’ will be released in cinemas and on digital on 25th November 2022.