Una Healy returns with anthemic new song ‘This is Your Life’

Una Healy has returned with her new track, ‘This Is Your Life’. The song is available to stream and download on all major digital platforms now.

‘This is Your Life’ chronicles a journey of learning who you are, gaining perspective for what you want out of life and celebrating that: “this is your life, your one and only life / live it heavy, live it light / get it wrong and get it right” Una sings. Produced, recorded and mixed by Martin Quinn and co-written by Anna Krantz (Ed Sheeran, Maren Morris) and Una, the track showcases her effortless vocals. It will be accompanied by a stunning video, which was directed, filmed and edited by Joseph Sinclair in London and will be released next week.

Speaking of the single, the Irish singer-songwriter says “I originally started writing ‘This Is Your Life’ nearly 25 years ago when I was a teenager, when I was just beginning my career as a singer/songwriter. I went back to it many times over the years, but was never able to finish it until recently. I realise now that I never had the life experience or perspective to get to the heart of the song until now. The song is all about those mistakes you make to work out who you are, and what you want out of life. Even when life may feel difficult or even hopeless at times, you have to remember that without those struggles, you may never truly know what brings you joy.”

Buy or stream ‘This is Your Life’ now