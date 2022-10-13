Spice Girls release alternate version of the ‘Spice Up Your Life’ music video

Spice Girls are gearing up for the 25th anniversary of their second album ‘Spiceworld’ in November and today they’ve unveiled an alternate version of their ‘Spice Up Your Life’ music video.

The video features previously unseen footage from the original video shoot, presented in a brand new edit. Fans of the original video will be delighted to see footage of the girls – Mel B, Mel C, Geri, Emma and Victoria – as they cause mayhem in a spaceship.

‘Spice Up Your Life’ was the lead single from ‘Spiceworld’ and one of the group’s many UK number one singles.

To mark the 25th anniversary of ‘Spiceworld’, Spice Girls are releasing the classic album on a variety of formats including vinyl, CD and cassette. Featuring the original album, the 25th anniversary edition also includes remixes, live tracks and fan favourite ‘Step To Me’, which was originally released in conjunction with Pepsi.

Watch the video at the top of this article and get ready for ‘Spiceworld 25’.