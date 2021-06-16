Tebey teams up with Una Healy on new track ‘Song of the Summer’

Canadian Country star Tebey has enlisted the help of former The Saturdays singer Una Healy for new track ‘Song of the Summer’.

A re-working of Tebey’s track of the same name, the uptempo, catchy track is bound to be a summer smash.

Commenting on the new single, Tebey said: “I’ve been a fan of Una’s since she was a member of The Saturdays! I discovered her music while I was living in London briefly in 2012. When I first recorded ‘Song of the Summer’ on my own, I was really happy with it not knowing it would eventually become this killer duet! I’m very grateful Una lent her incredible voice to this version of the song. Can’t wait to sing it with her live!”

Una added: “Tebey is such a brilliant artist and songwriter and it was an absolute thrill when he reached out to discuss recording a track together. When I heard the original version of ‘Song Of The Summer’ I instantly knew it was a summer smash and the perfect song for us to duet on. I’m beyond delighted with how our new version has turned out and I had the best time filming the video.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tebey is a platinum-selling artist, producer and songwriter who has written hits for One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Pixie Lott, Cher and Flo Rida.

In 2019, Tebey performed his first international tour dates as part of Country Music Week, which took him to Berlin, Cologne and London, returning for C2C festival in Berlin and London in early 2020.