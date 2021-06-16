Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tebey

EF Country

Tebey teams up with Una Healy on new track ‘Song of the Summer’

The duet is out now!

Published

Canadian Country star Tebey has enlisted the help of former The Saturdays singer Una Healy for new track ‘Song of the Summer’.

A re-working of Tebey’s track of the same name, the uptempo, catchy track is bound to be a summer smash.

Commenting on the new single, Tebey said: “I’ve been a fan of Una’s since she was a member of The Saturdays! I discovered her music while I was living in London briefly in 2012. When I first recorded ‘Song of the Summer’ on my own, I was really happy with it not knowing it would eventually become this killer duet!  I’m very grateful Una lent her incredible voice to this version of the song.  Can’t wait to sing it with her live!”

Una added: “Tebey is such a brilliant artist and songwriter and it was an absolute thrill when he reached out to discuss recording a track together. When I heard the original version of ‘Song Of The Summer’ I instantly knew it was a summer smash and the perfect song for us to duet on.  I’m beyond delighted with how our new version has turned out and I had the best time filming the video.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tebey is a platinum-selling artist, producer and songwriter who has written hits for One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Pixie Lott, Cher and Flo Rida.

In 2019, Tebey performed his first international tour dates as part of Country Music Week, which took him to Berlin, Cologne and London, returning for C2C festival in Berlin and London in early 2020.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

EF Country

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – ‘A Few Stars Apart’ album review

The five-piece alt-country band has released their sixth studio album.

5 days ago
Indiana Jones hat Indiana Jones hat

Competitions

Win an officially licensed Indiana Jones hat by Dorfman Pacific!

Get your hands on the must-have item!

6 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Announce New Sky Castle, Pride Pins And More In New Video

Wear your pins with pride.

7 days ago
Sneak Energy Sneak Energy

Games & Tech

Top gaming energy drinks in the UK

Including Sneak, Bang and Command.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you