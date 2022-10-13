Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Enola Holmes 2

Film

‘Enola Holmes 2’ arrives on Netflix in November – watch the trailer

The sequel arrives on the streamer next month.

Published

Millie Bobby Brown (‘Stranger Things’) is back as Enola Holmes in the Netflix sequel ‘Enola Holmes 2’, arriving on the streamer on 4th November.

Alongside Brown, the film stars Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister.

But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!

‘Enola Holmes 2’ is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer & Jack Thorne. 

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the key art below:

Enola Holmes 2
Credit: Netflix

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Starstruck - Adam Lambert Starstruck - Adam Lambert

Music

Adam Lambert releases ‘Mad About the Boy’ and confirms ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance

Hear the singer's take on the Noël Coward song.

6 days ago
James Taylor James Taylor

Music

James Taylor Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, London live review

The iconic singer-songwriter brought his magic to London for the first of two shows in the capital.

2 days ago
Adam Lambert on Strictly Come Dancing Adam Lambert on Strictly Come Dancing

Music

Watch Adam Lambert’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance of ‘Mad About the Boy’

The spine-tingling performance is here for you to watch.

3 days ago
HARDYfeat HARDYfeat

EF Country

Hardy releases 3 new songs & announces his ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ album

Fascinating sophomore album on the way from one of Nashville's best writers.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you