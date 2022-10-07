Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Film

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: watch the teaser for the new animated big screen adventure

Chris Pratt lends his voice to Mario.

Published

The teaser trailer and poster have been released for Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on ‘Teen Titans Go!’, ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru’), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. It will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

You can watch the impressive teaser trailer at the top of this article and see the teaser poster below:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Essex County Essex County

EF Country

Essex County – Self-Titled EP review

Cracking set of Rock-meets-Country songs from UK brothers.

7 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

3 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

6 days ago
Russell Dickerson Russell Dickerson

EF Country

Russell Dickerson announces the release of his new album & drops new song ‘I Wonder’

RD3 is on the way as is his UK tour.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you