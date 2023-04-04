‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: Princess Peach sets Mario a challenge in new clip

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ opens in cinemas tomorrow and ahead of its arrival we’ve got a sneak peek clip for you to enjoy.

In the short clip Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) challenges Mario (Chris Pratt) to complete her training course. We then see Peach bouncing around the course as the film brings the feel of the game to life on the big screen. Watch it at the top of this article.

Based on the world of Nintendo’s ‘Mario’ games, the film, from Illumination and Nintendo, invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Pratt; ‘Jurassic World’) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; ‘The Lion King’) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Taylor-Joy; ‘The Queen’s Gambit’), Mario taps into his own power.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on ‘Teen Titans Go!’, ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, ‘The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part’).