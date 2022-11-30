Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Film

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: the full trailer and a set of posters arrive for the animated outing

Feast your eyes on the action-packed new trailer.

Published

The full trailer has been released for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ along with a set of character posters.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film features a story by Matthew Fogel.

The film features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and view the posters in the gallery below:

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Teddy Robb Teddy Robb

EF Country

Teddy Robb hits the ground running as an independent artist with the release of new song ‘Pretty Things’

Evocative, atmospheric song from singer relaunching his career in style.

6 days ago
She Said She Said

Film

‘She Said’ review

Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan shine in the big screen adaptation of the Harvey Weinstein New York Times investigation.

6 days ago
The Phantom of the Sauna The Phantom of the Sauna

Film

‘The Phantom of the Sauna’ review

A young rent boy takes a job in a sauna and uncovers its secrets.

6 days ago
The Mirror Crack'd The Mirror Crack'd

Arts

Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mirror Crack’d’ at The Churchill Theatre Bromley review

Susie Blake stars as Miss Marple in a new touring production.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you