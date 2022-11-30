‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: the full trailer and a set of posters arrive for the animated outing

The full trailer has been released for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ along with a set of character posters.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film features a story by Matthew Fogel.

The film features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and view the posters in the gallery below: