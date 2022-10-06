‘Violent Night’: watch David Harbour as Santa in new trailer

The trailer and poster have been released for upcoming action comedy ‘Violent Night’.

From 87North, the producers of ‘Nobody’, ‘John Wick’, ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

‘Violent Night’ is from director Tommy Wirkola (‘Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters’) and stars David Harbour (‘Stranger Things’), John Leguizamo (‘John Wick’), Cam Gigandet (‘Without Remorse’), Alex Hassell (‘Cowboy Bebop’), Alexis Louder (‘The Tomorrow War’), Edi Patterson (‘The Righteous Gemstones’) and Beverly D’Angelo (‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ franchise).

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The original screenplay for the film is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’. The film’s executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below:

Credit: Universal Pictures UK

‘Violent Night’ will be released in cinemas on 2nd December 2022.