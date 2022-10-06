Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Violent Night

Film

‘Violent Night’: watch David Harbour as Santa in new trailer

Published

The trailer and poster have been released for upcoming action comedy ‘Violent Night’.

From 87North, the producers of ‘Nobody’, ‘John Wick’, ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red.

‘Violent Night’ is from director Tommy Wirkola (‘Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters’) and stars David Harbour (‘Stranger Things’), John Leguizamo (‘John Wick’), Cam Gigandet (‘Without Remorse’), Alex Hassell (‘Cowboy Bebop’), Alexis Louder (‘The Tomorrow War’), Edi Patterson (‘The Righteous Gemstones’) and Beverly D’Angelo (‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ franchise). 

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (Harbour) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The original screenplay for the film is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’. The film’s executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below:

Violent Night
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

‘Violent Night’ will be released in cinemas on 2nd December 2022.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Essex County Essex County

EF Country

Essex County – Self-Titled EP review

Cracking set of Rock-meets-Country songs from UK brothers.

6 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

2 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

5 days ago
Ben Burgess Ben Burgess

EF Country

Interview: Ben Burgess talks ideas & inspirations behind debut album ‘Tears the Size of Texas’

On debut album release day we talk to the man behind one of the strongest releases of the year.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you