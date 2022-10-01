Roccat ‘Vulcan II Mini’ PC gaming keyboard is now available

Roccat, Turtle Beach’s award-winning PC gaming peripherals brand, has announced the new Vulcan II Mini Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available at participating retailers.

The Vulcan II Mini aims to pack performance, functionality, and durability into a compact 65% footprint with innovative features and unmatched style. The Mini is the world’s first keyboard with Dual LED Smart Key technology, with 30 multi-function smart keys featuring a second LED allowing gamers to easily visualize when secondary functions are active while simultaneously delivering stunning RGB lighting effects.

The Vulcan II Mini also debuts Roccat’s second generation Titan II Optical Switches which have ultra-fast actuation and incredible durability with a 100 million keypress life cycle. The Mini’s Titan II Optical Switches are red/linear switches designed to have a smooth and instant actuation, perfect for competitive games that demand speed, precision, and rapid keystrokes. The Titan II Optical Switches are compatible with most third-party keycaps allowing for maximum personalization, while having an improved transparent housing and lubrication for even smoother keypresses.

In addition, gamers can save up to five profiles of custom RGB lighting, key reassignment and more directly on the keyboard. The Vulcan II Mini’s anodized aluminium backplate ensures structural integrity and sets the stage for Roccat’s AIMO RGB lighting technology, which produces vibrant lighting displays right out of the box that can sync with other compatible AIMO-enabled products.

The Mini has double the RGB lighting refresh rate of standard gaming keyboards, producing smooth and vibrant effects for a next-level, immersive desktop lighting experience. The detachable USB-C cable makes it easy to take the Mini on-the-go and offers another option for personalization. Roccat’s Vulcan II Mini comes in Ash Black or Arctic White, and PC gamers can add their own personal touches with third-party cross-shaped mount keycaps or equipping colourful custom USB-C cables (sold separately).

The Vulcan II Mini is available now at the Roccat website and participating retailers priced at £129.99.