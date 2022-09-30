‘Marauders’ blasts into Steam Early Access on 3rd October

Team17 and Small Impact Games have announced that their PvPvE looter shooter Marauders will release into Steam Early Access next week, Monday 3rd October. Players who’ve pre-ordered the game can join the raids immediately and begin playing right now.

Marauders is a hardcore multiplayer looter shooter set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialised to breaking point, and many have fled to the stars. Band together with a crew of up to three other players to navigate a hostile battleground, hunt for loot, craft new weapons and gear, and salvage what’s needed to survive.

Budding raiders can pre-order the game to receive 10% off their purchase. In addition to immediate access to the game, pre-orders also grant the Space Pirate pack, including an exclusive helmet and body cosmetic item.

Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games Credit: Team17 / Small Impact Games

Marauders Key Features

Immersive sci-fi setting: Discover a gritty dieselpunk world where Earth is on the brink of collapse and survival relies on looting and shooting among the stars

Discover a gritty dieselpunk world where Earth is on the brink of collapse and survival relies on looting and shooting among the stars Raid, loot, escape: Plunder deep space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit

Plunder deep space battlegrounds and embark on daring raids for troves of valuable loot, then get out alive to claim your spoils and turn a healthy profit Tense first-person combat: Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents

Work alone or with up to three other players to survive intense combat encounters with realistic bullet simulation against enemy teams and AI opponents Persistent gear and XP: Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival

Keep your best gear match-to-match and tweak your favourite weapons with mods while using XP to unlock new items and increase your chances of survival Upgradeable spaceships and explosive sci-fi dogfights: Upgrade your ship’s armaments; build a brand-new craft with scavenged resources; or take someone else’s by force

Marauders is being developed by Small Impact Games, an independent development studio based in the UK. Wishlist the game on Steam or check out the official Marauders website for more information.