Trusted German Portal Launched An English Version

The leading German Gambling News, Casino Review, and Casino Bonus Portal has launched its English Edition for the English audience.

It is safe to say that this site has been the safe haven for online casino players from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland for quite some time now. But now, the team of the Casino Plus Bonus portal has made an English version of its award-winning website.

This is definitely wonderful news for everyone who loves playing online casinos and searching for No Deposit Bonus deals in countries where English is the official language.

The Site Is Trusted By Many

One of the things that make people happy when it comes to this site is that it is trusted by hundreds of thousands of loyal readers in Germany. This is why the team at Casino Plus Bonus decided to design an English version. After a period of beta-testing, the English-language version is now online and it is functional. People can browse it on all devices, but a special technological focus is on mobile device access.

It Will Make Life Easier For Players

Casino Plus Bonus features exclusive and trustworthy news when it comes to the casino industry, game producers, the new game in this industry, and many wonderful interviews with people from the iGaming scene. Also, one of the best things the website has is a dedicated team of experts that review the online casino games and providers. They give them ratings and make it easier for the online casino enthusiasts to find the best games and sites.

Jack Bannon, Publisher of the English Edition, states:

“The English-language version of Casino Plus Bonus is a very challenging and motivating undertaking. We are starting from an influential position with credible brand recognition crossing over from the German language versions of the portal. We are already taking the different cultural and behavioral particularities of an international audience into consideration, as well as recognizing the multiple regulation frameworks across various jurisdictions. Naturally, our goal is to consistently keep readers fully informed on developments in their respective market and offer the best casino promotions available to our audience”



But, there is also one way this portal helps the players. Casino Plus Bonus offers a wide selection of exclusive Casino Bonuses. Special deals are arranged with operators that offer cash no deposit promotions, free spins promotions also in combination with deposit bonuses, cashback promotions, tournaments, and promotions focused on games such as slots or table games.

The Audiences That Will Be Blessed With This Site

The International Edition will focus on Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland as main English-speaking countries. However, also India and other countries that have an audience that searches and reads iGaming content in English, for example CEE will be taken into consideration. Each country has licensed casino operators that offer special deals and Casino Plus Bonus takes that into account with dedicated casino listings.

It is safe to say that people from those countries will have a trustworthy site where they will easily find the best online casino games and sites.