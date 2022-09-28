Connect with us

Win ‘Bullet Train’ on Blu-ray

Brad Pitt stars in the non-stop thrill ride.

Published

Bullet Train - Blu-ray
Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Win a copy of ‘Bullet Train‘ on Blu-Ray to celebrate its release on Download & Keep on Monday and to Rent on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 24th October from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this thrilling ride through modern-day Japan.

Based on the book by Kotaro Isaka, ‘Bullet Train’ is directed by David Leitch and also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Bullet Train is available to Download & Keep on Monday and to Rent on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 24thOctober.

To celebrate the release we’ve got two copies of ‘Bullet Train’ on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 6th October 2022.

