Win ‘Bullet Train’ on Blu-ray

Win a copy of ‘Bullet Train‘ on Blu-Ray to celebrate its release on Download & Keep on Monday and to Rent on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 24th October from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe—all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives—on the world’s fastest train. The end of the line is just the beginning in this thrilling ride through modern-day Japan.
Based on the book by Kotaro Isaka, ‘Bullet Train’ is directed by David Leitch and also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.
Bullet Train is available to Download & Keep on Monday and to Rent on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 24thOctober.
To celebrate the release we’ve got two copies of ‘Bullet Train’ on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 6th October 2022.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.