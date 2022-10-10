Win ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ on Blu-ray

Experience a funny and fun-filled, action-packed adventure featuring the DC canon’s unsung heroes, Krypto and Ace, when ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ arrives on Blu-ray and DVD from 10th October.

The film is directed by Jared Stern from a screenplay by Stern and John Whittington, based on characters from DC, and Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, starring the voice of Dwayne Johnson (the ‘Jumanji’ films, ‘Moana’). The film is available to own on Digital now.

The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Secret Life of Pets’ films), Kate McKinnon (TV’s ‘Saturday Night Live’, the ‘Magic School Bus Rides Again’ films), John Krasinski (the ‘Quiet Place’ films, ‘Free Guy’), Vanessa Bayer (TV’s ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Office Christmas Party’), Natasha Lyonne (‘Show Dogs’, ‘Ballmastrz 9009’), Diego Luna (‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, ‘Maya and the Three’), Marc Maron (‘Joker’, TV’s ‘GLOW’), Thomas Middleditch (‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’, ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie’), Ben Schwartz (‘Sonic the Hedgehog,’, TV’s ‘Duck Tales’) and Keanu Reeves (the ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ films).

The film was produced by Patricia Hicks, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Stern, with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti executive producing.

In ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna)—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ is available on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD now via Warner Bros.

