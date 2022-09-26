Win a signed ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ poster

To celebrate the release of ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray from 26th September 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, we’ve got a poster signed by Colin Treverrow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie & Isabella Sermo to give away!

Having generated over $950 million in global ticket sales, the summer’s colossal adventure from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures topped the box-office charts in 72 markets around the world release weekend and broke franchise records in 16, earning an “A-” CinemaScore.

Credit: Universal Pictures UK

Two worlds collide as the epic saga that began with ‘Jurassic Park’ comes to a grand conclusion in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’. Directed by Colin Trevorrow and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two Jurassic Park films, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ takes place four years after Isla Nublar’s destruction when dinosaurs roam the Earth again. Facing the cataclysmic consequences of a planet once again dominated by prehistoric predators, two generations of Jurassic heroes unite as doctors Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) return to join Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) for an incredible adventure that will determine the destiny of humans and dinosaurs once and for all.

Jurassic World Dominion is available now to download & keep and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from 26th September 2022.

To be in with a chance of winning the poster, enter below…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 2nd October 2022.

Terms & Conditions