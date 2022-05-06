Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jurassic Park

Film

‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Jurassic World’ – a definitive ranking of all the films

We rank all five films released in the franchise so far.

Published

The 'Jurassic World' trilogy will come to an end with the release of 'Jurassic World Dominion' on 10th June 2022.

The new film reunites the legacy cast with the cast of the 'Jurassic World' films for what promises to be the event of the summer. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article to get a taste of what's to come.

Ahead of the release of 'Jurassic World Dominion', we've put together our definitive ranking of the five films released in the franchise so far. Use the arrows below to find out which film topped our ranking!

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

5. Jurassic Park III (2001)

Easily the weakest film in the series, ‘Jurassic Park III’ tried to recapture the magic of the original film by bringing back Sam Neill at Dr. Alan Grant but oddly sidelined Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler, who only had a small role. In this instalment Alan is lured to Isla Sorna by a wealthy couple with ulterior motives. Of course, everything goes wrong but the film’s plot was so thin it pretty much blew away by the time the credits rolled.

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Dimensions Dimensions

Competitions

The Top 10 Rules You Should Follow When Attending a Country Music Show

Live shows are back! Hurrah. So why behave like an idiot?

5 days ago
Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna Thomas Rhett with Lori McKenna

EF Country

Watch or Read as Lori McKenna Talks To Thomas Rhett About Her Career

Fascinating chat between two Country music icons.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: Anomalia Walter Presents: Anomalia

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Anomalia’ preview – a supernatural Swiss thriller

A peculiar series that won't be to everyone's taste.

3 days ago
Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert

EF Country

Watch or Read as Miranda Lambert Talks to Kelleigh Bannen About New Album ‘Palomino’

Terrific in-depth chat that you watch or read.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you