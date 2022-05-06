‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Jurassic World’ – a definitive ranking of all the films

The 'Jurassic World' trilogy will come to an end with the release of 'Jurassic World Dominion' on 10th June 2022.

The new film reunites the legacy cast with the cast of the 'Jurassic World' films for what promises to be the event of the summer. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article to get a taste of what's to come.

Ahead of the release of 'Jurassic World Dominion', we've put together our definitive ranking of the five films released in the franchise so far. Use the arrows below to find out which film topped our ranking!

5. Jurassic Park III (2001) Easily the weakest film in the series, ‘Jurassic Park III’ tried to recapture the magic of the original film by bringing back Sam Neill at Dr. Alan Grant but oddly sidelined Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler, who only had a small role. In this instalment Alan is lured to Isla Sorna by a wealthy couple with ulterior motives. Of course, everything goes wrong but the film’s plot was so thin it pretty much blew away by the time the credits rolled.