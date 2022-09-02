Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win ‘Peacemaker: The Complete First Season’ on Blu-ray

The John Cena lead series is up for grabs.

Published

Peacemaker
Credit: Warner Bros. UK

Win a copy of James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ on Blu-Ray to celebrate its release on Blu-ray and DVD on 5th September, and on Digital Download now.

The series is created by James Gunn, following the success of his 2021 film ‘The Suicide Squad’, with John Cena (‘Trainwreck’, ‘Blockers’)  reprising his title role, the series also stars Danielle Brooks (TV’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’), Freddie Storma (the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise), Chukwudi Iwuji (TV’s ‘The Underground Railroad’), Jennifer Holland (‘The Suicide Squad’), Steve Agee (‘The Suicide Squad’),  and Robert Patrick (‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ and TV’s ‘The X-Files’).

‘Peacemaker’ is available on Digital Download now. Also coming to Blu-ray and DVD on 5th September 2022.

We’ve got one copy of ‘Peacemaker’ on Blu-ray to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, enter below…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 8th September 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Cadillac Three The Cadillac Three

EF Country

The most iconic performances and moments from the Long Road festival 2022

Our most iconic moments and suggestions for artists we'd like to see next year!

4 days ago
The Suspect - Episode 2 Aidan Turner The Suspect - Episode 2 Aidan Turner

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 2 preview

Joe has his own theory about who might have murdered the young woman.

3 days ago
Gravity Festival Gravity Festival

Arts

Gravity Festival Celebrates The Power Of ‘Shared Reading’ From September With An All-Star Line-Up Of Writers

The Liverpool based festival, from UK literary charity The Reader, has announced this year's line-up.

7 days ago
The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick

TV

‘The Grand Tour’ presents: A Scandi Flick coming to Prime Video in September

Get a first look at the new special.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you