‘Jurassic World Dominion’ unleashes a Gigantosaurus in Trafalgar Square

‘Jurassic World Dominion‘ lands in cinemas on 10th June but at the end of this month, fans of the franchise can meet a never-before-seen life-size Gigantosaurus in London’s Trafalgar Square.

The dinosaur, which features in the new film, will be brought to life using first-of-its-kind filmmaking technology.

Visitors will get to meet the Giganotosaurus in a unique, unmissable immersive experience that will run from Wednesday 25th May to Sunday 29th May 2022.

Continuing a 30-year partnership dating back to the original ‘Jurassic Park’, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have again teamed up with the award-winning VFX leaders at Industrial Light & Magic to resurrect a full-size Giganotosaurus using the latest in virtual production technology from the film industry in the UK.

Using an 8m x 8m high-resolution LED screen, the Trafalgar Square background will be recreated from LiDAR scans and photogrammetry.

Created and animated by ILM’s London studio, the Giganotosaurus will then be composited onto a screen in front of this 3D background. The entire composition will be lit based on environmental conditions on the day by technicians from Territory Studio London.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is the first to bring this technology to the public realm, in the perfect storytelling context, to create the ultimate immersive experience.

Visitors will have the opportunity to capture their experience with the Giganotosaurus, as well as exploring a specially built Dinosaur Tracking Base displaying artefacts from the films, including a model of Velociraptor Blue, a dinosaur egg incubator, and a cast of the only Giganotosaurus skull ever discovered, which was uncovered in the Candeleros Formation of Patagonia in 1993.

Admission to the event is free with no pre-booking is required, and it will be open to the public on the following dates:

Wednesday 25th May – 11am-8pm

Thursday 26th May – 10am – 6pm

Friday 27th May – 11am-8pm

Saturday 28th May – 10am-8pm

Sunday 29th May – 10am-8pm