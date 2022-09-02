Star Wars ‘Andor’: poster revealed ahead of three-episode premiere

Andor, an original, 12-episode series from Lucasfilm will debut exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, 21st September, with a three-episode premiere. The series, which takes place five years prior to the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” is set against a backdrop of political intrigue and dawning rebellion.

Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

The new Andor poster features the main cast as well as Empire TIE Fighters, Star Destroyers and Rebel X-Wing fighters.

Take a look at the fantastic new poster below: