Cobra Kai season 5

TV

'Cobra Kai' season 5 preview

Coming to Netflix UK on 9th September.

Published

There’s just one week to go until Cobra Kai returns for a 5th season and we seriously can’t wait.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Cobra Kai season 5
Credit: Netflix

Season 4 saw Daniel and Johnny join forces with their Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos training together. Their aim was to bring down John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Cobra Kai. They weren’t the only ones teaming up though as Kreese tempted Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to return.

At the end of the season, Daniel and Johnny combined their karate to create a new style – Miyagi-Fang. Despite this Cobra Kai won the All Valley Tournament and Terry Silver announced expansion plans. Kreese was sent to prison, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Johnny settled their differences and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) headed to Mexico in search of his father. Daniel asked Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to help them defeat Cobra Kai.

In season 5, following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

It also appears that Daniel might not be the only one asking for help. One of the images shows another familiar face from the past – Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) the villain from The Karate Kid Part III. We presume he’ll be joining forces with Terry Silver seeking revenge against Daniel.

Other returning characters include Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Tory Nichols (Peyton List), Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand), Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler), Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), Kyler (Joe Seo), Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), Mitch (Aedin Mincks), Nate (Nathaniel Oh) and Chris (Khalil Everage).

Cobra Kai season 5 will be available to stream via Netflix UK on September 9th, 2022 at 9am GMT

