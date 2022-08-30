Xbox Games with Gold for September 2022 Announced

Xbox Games with Gold for August featured a great selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in August was ScourgeBringer.

The next batch of Xbox Games with Gold for 2022 have been announced with another decent mix of games to add to your collection. On Xbox One subscribers can download copies of Gods Will Fall all month. From 16th September – 15th October, Double Kick Heroes will also be available.

Players can also download Thrillville (Xbox) from 1st – 15th September and Portal 2 (Xbox 360) from 16th-30th September.

Don’t forget, you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

