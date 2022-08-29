Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Lightyear Frontier’ reveals new gameplay video at Gamescom

Farm, explore and build on an alien world.

Published

Lightyear Frontier
Credit: Frame Break / Amplifier Game Invest

During IGN Awesome Indies show at Gamescom 2022, Frame Break and Amplifier Game Invest revealed a new exclusive gameplay video, for the peaceful open-world farming adventure Lightyear Frontier.

The new video provided a look at the gameplay around the mech, weather, materials and resources, and building your homestead.

Lightyear Frontier is set on a distant planet at the far edge of the galaxy. Start your new home with up to three friends as you farm alien crops, build your own homestead, and explore the untamed wilderness of the world.

Lightyear Frontier comes to Xbox and PC in Spring 2023, and will be available day one via Game Pass.

Check out the official Lightyear Frontier website for more information on the game.

In this article:, , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

They Wait In The Dark They Wait In The Dark

Film

10 hidden gems you should see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2022

Step outside of the main screen to see these highlights.

6 days ago
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Has the Country music bubble burst in the UK?

The pandemic plus the cost of living crisis has hugely impacted on the growth of Country music in the UK.

3 days ago
A Thousand Horses A Thousand Horses

EF Country

A Thousand Horses – ‘Broken Heartland’ review

Hobby's Horses are back and they mean business!

5 days ago
Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: Maverick

Competitions

Win a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Prize Bundle

Get your hands on a merch bundle for the number one blockbuster.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you