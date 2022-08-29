‘Lightyear Frontier’ reveals new gameplay video at Gamescom

During IGN Awesome Indies show at Gamescom 2022, Frame Break and Amplifier Game Invest revealed a new exclusive gameplay video, for the peaceful open-world farming adventure Lightyear Frontier.

The new video provided a look at the gameplay around the mech, weather, materials and resources, and building your homestead.

Lightyear Frontier is set on a distant planet at the far edge of the galaxy. Start your new home with up to three friends as you farm alien crops, build your own homestead, and explore the untamed wilderness of the world.

Lightyear Frontier comes to Xbox and PC in Spring 2023, and will be available day one via Game Pass.

Check out the official Lightyear Frontier website for more information on the game.