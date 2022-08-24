Connect with us

‘Gotham Knights’: Harley Quinn and Clayface revealed in new Villains Trailer

The new trailer showcases two iconic villains.

Published

The new trailer for ‘Gotham Knights‘ unveils two iconic villains – mastermind criminal influencer Harley Quinn and shape-shifting colossus Clayface.

Unveiled by Warner Bros. Games and DC players can see the iconic villains who are both part of the vast criminal element threatening the city in Gotham Knights, along with the cold-blooded Mr. Freeze and the secret and sinister Court of Owls.

The trailer also provides a closer look at Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin in action as the four knights face off against these fearsome foes while trying to protect a vulnerable Gotham City.

The new trailer arrives as it’s announced that ‘Gotham Knights’ will now launch on 21st October 2022, four days earlier than previously announced, on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

‘Gotham Knights’ features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight. Pre-orders will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

