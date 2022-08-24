New ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ trailer arrives as pre-order date confirmed

A brand new trailer has been released for Warner Bros. Games upcoming ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘.

The gameplay trailer, titled ‘Sebastian Sallow’s Dark Legacy’, showcases some of the game’s darker elements including a closer look at the dangerous locales, sinister foes and fearsome magical creatures lurking in the shadows.

Focusing on Sebastian Sallow, one of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’s optional gameplay questlines, the trailer provides a glimpse at the Unforgivable Curses and difficult dilemmas players will face as they learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the Dark Arts.

‘Hogwarts Leagacy’ will be available for pre-order from 4pm on Thursday 25th August on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store. The Nintendo Switch pre-order date will be revealed soon.

All players that pre-order will be able to obtain the exclusive Onyx Hippogriff Mount upon completing the relevant quest.

The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Standard Edition will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC for £49.99 (SRP), PlayStation4 and Xbox One for £59.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X for £64.99 (SRP).

The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Deluxe Edition will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC for £59.99 (SRP), PlayStation4 and Xbox One for £69.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X for £74.99 (SRP). It includes 72 hours Early Access to the game starting on 7th February 2023, as well as the Dark Arts Pack.

The Dark Arts Pack provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, a flying Thestral Mount players can ride, and access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena where players can test their mastery of the Dark Arts against waves of challenging enemies.

The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for £74.99 (SRP) across all platforms and includes the Deluxe Edition content as well as the Dark Arts Garrison Hat and cross-gen digital upgrade for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Collector’s Edition will be available for PC for £269.99 (SRP), PlayStation4 and Xbox One for £274.99 (SRP) and for PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X for £279.99 (SRP) and includes the Deluxe Edition content, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, as well as a physical Life-Size Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book Base, Steel Case, and in-game Kelpie Robe.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is scheduled to launch worldwide on 10th February 2023. For more information on how to pre-order it please visit www.hogwartslegacy.com