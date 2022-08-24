‘Planet of Lana’ to launch on PC and Xbox with Game Pass in Spring 2023

‘Planet of Lana’, from Thunderful and independent developer Wishfully, will launch with Game Pass when it releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store in Spring 2023.

This new date will allow additional development time, in order to fulfill the ambitious potential Thunderful and Wishfully believe this cinematic puzzle adventure has.

Credit: Thunderful / Wishfully

“We’re sorry that completing development on ‘Planet of Lana’ will take longer than initially expected, but we promise it will be worth the wait,” said Wishfully director Adam Stjärnljus. “Planet of Lana has been a passion project for us for a long time, so we want to ensure that when it’s finally available that people are getting it in pristine condition. Plus Game Pass users will get to play it on launch day, which is exciting to us as it means we get to share it with as wide a fanbase as possible!”

Set on an alien world, ‘Planet of Lana’ tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. This touching tale is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side scrolling gameplay format, as players explore a colourful world full of stunning environments, strange creatures and dangerous machines. From a gameplay perspective, Planet of Lana is an adventure filled with daring platforming, engaging puzzles, tense stealth sequences and a companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, allowing for unique gameplay and story moments using their abilities in tandem.

Credit: Thunderful / Wishfully

The game’s soundtrack is composed by D.I.C.E. and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa, known for his work on ‘The Last Guardian’.

Planet of Lana’s stunning hand-painted visuals, unforgettable story and epic soundtrack will be coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store in Spring 2023.