Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Planet of Lana

Games & Tech

‘Planet of Lana’ to launch on PC and Xbox with Game Pass in Spring 2023

Published

‘Planet of Lana’, from Thunderful and independent developer Wishfully, will launch with Game Pass when it releases on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store in Spring 2023.

This new date will allow additional development time, in order to fulfill the ambitious potential Thunderful and Wishfully believe this cinematic puzzle adventure has. 

Planet of Lana
Credit: Thunderful / Wishfully

“We’re sorry that completing development on ‘Planet of Lana’ will take longer than initially expected, but we promise it will be worth the wait,” said Wishfully director Adam Stjärnljus. “Planet of Lana has been a passion project for us for a long time, so we want to ensure that when it’s finally available that people are getting it in pristine condition. Plus Game Pass users will get to play it on launch day, which is exciting to us as it means we get to share it with as wide a fanbase as possible!”

Set on an alien world, ‘Planet of Lana’ tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. This touching tale is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side scrolling gameplay format, as players explore a colourful world full of stunning environments, strange creatures and dangerous machines. From a gameplay perspective, Planet of Lana is an adventure filled with daring platforming, engaging puzzles, tense stealth sequences and a companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, allowing for unique gameplay and story moments using their abilities in tandem.

Planet of Lana
Credit: Thunderful / Wishfully

The game’s soundtrack is composed by D.I.C.E. and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa, known for his work on ‘The Last Guardian’.

Planet of Lana’s stunning hand-painted visuals, unforgettable story and epic soundtrack will be coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Windows 10 Store in Spring 2023.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Allie Colleen Allie Colleen

EF Country

Allie Colleen releases emotional new single ‘Feels Like’

Follow up to 'Halo and Horns' is an emotional, thought-provoker.

5 days ago
House of the Dragon House of the Dragon

TV

‘House of the Dragon’: Meet the cast and characters

Get to know the main characters ahead of the season premiere.

4 days ago
Sunny Sweeney Sunny Sweeney

EF Country

Sunny Sweeney devastates on ‘Married Alone’ with Vince Gill ahead of UK festival appearances

Emotional preview of Sweeney's upcoming album.

4 days ago
Monarch TV Sow Monarch TV Sow

EF Country

A host of artists to guest on new Fox Country music themed drama ‘Monarch’

More details on Fox's new Country music themed drama due to air next month.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you