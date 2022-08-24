Gamescom 2022: Fantasy action-RPG ‘Atlas Fallen’ revealed

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 Interactive have announced Atlas Fallen, an epic fantasy, super-powered action-RPG. Unveiled during the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 by Geoff Keighley, the game takes you to a semi-open world full of ancient mysteries and threats.

Get to know the sand-covered world from Atlus Fallen in the Reveal Trailer below. Meet two mysterious fighters battling legendary creatures with sand-infused weapons.

Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods.

Glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat.

Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign.

Atlas Fallen is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S & PC in 2023. Wishlist on Steam and register your Focus Entertainment account now for exclusive news and benefits!