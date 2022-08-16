LEGO Bricktales set for Q4 2022 release on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch & PC

LEGO Group and Thunderful have announced that ‘LEGO Bricktales’ will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Q4 2022.

In ‘LEGO Bricktales’, journey across 5 different LEGO themed biomes and use an intuitive new brick-by-brick building mechanic to solve puzzles and bring your solutions to life. From purely aesthetic creations, such as market stands and music boxes, up to functional physics-based puzzles like building cranes and gyrocopters, ‘LEGO Bricktales’ offers a host of challenges and quests to test your imagination and building skills.

Credit: LEGO Group / Thunderful

Through the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle and tropical Caribbean islands, you’ll be treated to delightful environments packed full of secrets, challenges and fun characters.

In each diorama, there are LEGO Minifigures who need your help, as well as the opportunity to unlock new skills for your good deeds. While exploring these colorful environments, you will discover a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks – it’s up to you to figure out a unique build that will work. Whether you’re being asked to put on your designer hat and build a throne fit for a king or testing your engineering skills to build a bridge that will get a digger across a river, how you construct your builds and meet the challenges you’re being offered is up to you!

Credit: LEGO Group / Thunderful

“We know that LEGO fans across the world will be incredibly excited to get their hands on ‘LEGO Bricktales’,” said Dieter Schoeller, Vice-President of Production at Thunderful. “That’s why it’s so great to be able to announce that the game is coming to such a wide-range of platforms. Across PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC, we are ensuring that as many people as possible are able to play and enjoy this title and its intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic.”

Head over to the Steam page for ‘LEGO Bricktales’: https://s.team/a/1898290/