LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Games & Tech

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition’ unveils new trailer

Watch the trailer to see more characters.

Published

A new trailer has been unveiled for ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition’ by Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games.

Available digitally on 1st November 2022, the game is the most expansive ‘LEGO Star Wars’ game to date with all nine Skywalker saga films and 13 playable character packs spanning the galaxy.

The trailer highlights six new character packs which add 30 more playable characters.

From 1st November the ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ character pack will add Captain Rex, Darth Maul, Asajj Ventress, Savage Opress, and Gar Saxon. ‘The LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation’ character pack will add seasonal versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Finn in Hawaiian shirts, Emperor Palpatine in beachwear, and R2-D2 in a holiday sweater.

From 15th November the ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ character pack will add Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Admiral Thrawn, Kanan Jarrus, and Hera Syndulla, The ‘Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi’ character pack will add Ben Kenobi, Darth Vader, Reva (Third Sister), Grand Inquisitor, and Fifth Brother.

From 29th November ‘Star Wars: Andor’ character pack will add Andor™, Luthen Rael, Syril Karn, Supervisor Dedra Meero, and Bix Caleen.  The ‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’ character pack will add Krrsantan, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, Peli Motto, and The Armorer.

The six new character packs come as part of the Character Collection 2, which is included in the ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition’, Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle, or separately via standalone purchase. A Character Collection 1 & 2 bundle will be available for £19.99 or can be purchased separately for £11.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for £2.49.
 
‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition’ also includes the seven packs from the original Character Collection, ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, ‘The Classic Characters’, ‘The Trooper Pack’, ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2, and ‘The Bad Batch’. Players that purchase the game digitally can also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is not available for purchase à la carte.

‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition’ will be available digitally for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch system and for PC.

