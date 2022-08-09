Win ‘Resident Alien: Season 1’ on Blu-ray

Connect with us

Resident Alien
A comedy murder mystery/sci-fi drama series based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name, ‘Resident Alien: Season 1’ is available on Blu-ray and DVD now courtesy of Fabulous Films Ltd / Fremantle Media Enterprises.

The series was created for television by Chris Sheridan (based on the comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse) who has been a writer on ‘Family Guy’ for 20 years for which he has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and a British Academy Television Award.

Alan Tudyk plays the lead role in ‘Resident Alien’. Previous roles have included K-2SO in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, Sonny in ‘I Robot’, Steve the Pirate in ‘Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story’ and King Candy in ‘Wreck-It Ralph’. Tudyk has been a voice actor in every Walt Disney Animation Studios film since ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ in 2012.

A crash-landed alien (Alan Tudyk) must take on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor called Harry Vanderspeigle and somehow find a way to fit in with the local human population. While attempting to complete his secret mission on Earth, Harry is forced to consider the possibility that humans might be worth saving after all.

To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Monday 15th August 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

